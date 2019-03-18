Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.38.

BERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

NYSE BERY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,087. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 33.85% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 2,545 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $136,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,576,469. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 60,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

