Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 7,400 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,819,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,465,000 after purchasing an additional 498,152 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,176,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,791,000 after purchasing an additional 259,160 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,593,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 145,756 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $860,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $8.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 30.88%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.0681 dividend. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

