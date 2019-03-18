Bessemer Group Inc. Has $538,000 Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 1,460.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after purchasing an additional 81,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 821,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 656,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

HCCI stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $592.40 million, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

