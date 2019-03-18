Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Village Super Market worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the third quarter worth $333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 45.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLGEA opened at $28.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

