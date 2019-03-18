BidaskClub Downgrades Lamar Advertising (LAMR) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $77.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $80.68.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $427.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.29 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CEO Sean E. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Reilly sold 107,606 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $8,560,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,869 shares of company stock worth $14,202,746. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6,818.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,297,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,394 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

