BidaskClub Lowers BOK Financial (BOKF) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.95.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $85.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.05). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $422.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.50%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 11,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $839,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,490.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Kaiser bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.83 per share, with a total value of $257,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $533,712 over the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,466,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,171,000 after purchasing an additional 656,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,653,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,125,000 after acquiring an additional 52,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,125,000 after acquiring an additional 52,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,845,000 after acquiring an additional 236,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,183,000 after acquiring an additional 112,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

