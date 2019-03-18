BidaskClub Upgrades Energy Fuels (UUUU) to “Hold”

Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:UUUU) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration of uranium and vanadium. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.