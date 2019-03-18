Biglari Capital CORP. Has $4.32 Million Stake in Investors Title (ITIC)

Biglari Capital CORP. trimmed its position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the quarter. Investors Title accounts for 0.5% of Biglari Capital CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Biglari Capital CORP.’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of ITIC opened at $166.80 on Monday. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $156.00 and a 52 week high of $209.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

