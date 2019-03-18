BillaryCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $96,019.00 (BLRY)

BillaryCoin (CURRENCY:BLRY) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, BillaryCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. BillaryCoin has a market cap of $96,019.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BillaryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BillaryCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14,704.92 or 3.65082090 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000248 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00127238 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00001550 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000049 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillaryCoin Profile

BillaryCoin (BLRY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2016. BillaryCoin’s total supply is 8,994,153 coins. BillaryCoin’s official Twitter account is @BillaryCoin. The official website for BillaryCoin is billary.rocks.

According to CryptoCompare, “PoW Phase Duration: 150,000 blocks “

BillaryCoin Coin Trading

