BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of BIO-TECHNE worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,673,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 target price on BIO-TECHNE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $195.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.25. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12-month low of $132.75 and a 12-month high of $206.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.35.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.39 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/bio-techne-corp-tech-holdings-trimmed-by-raymond-james-associates.html.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.