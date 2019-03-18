BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BCRX. BidaskClub upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

BCRX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.12. 624,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,237. The stock has a market cap of $883.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 167.73% and a negative net margin of 490.25%. On average, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lynne Powell sold 12,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Staab II sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $49,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,488 shares of company stock valued at $434,962 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 15,103,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,909 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,250,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,978 shares during the period. RA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 10,660,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,849,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,413,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 490,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

