Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) Shares Bought by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,432 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 2.29% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $34,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $47.70 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CEO Vlad Coric sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $5,009,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $94,507.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,180 shares of company stock valued at $14,505,289. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Oppenheimer set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

