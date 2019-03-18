BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Holdings Cut by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,697 shares during the period. BioTelemetry comprises 4.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of BioTelemetry worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,531,000 after purchasing an additional 360,529 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,211,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,947,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 826,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,250,000 after purchasing an additional 127,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $4,555,079.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,346,667.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Heather C. Getz sold 8,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $576,602.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,677.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,198 shares of company stock valued at $12,419,736 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital set a $90.00 price objective on BioTelemetry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut BioTelemetry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Sidoti set a $95.00 price objective on BioTelemetry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT opened at $67.54 on Monday. BioTelemetry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. BioTelemetry’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

