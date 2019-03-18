Birchcliff Energy (BIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIR. GMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, November 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.21.

BIR stock opened at C$3.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $989.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.57 and a 12 month high of C$5.45.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$154.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.339999976209914 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0262 per share. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

