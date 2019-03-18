BitBar (BTB) Reaches One Day Volume of $119.00

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One BitBar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.26 or 0.00129891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. BitBar has a total market cap of $213,279.00 and $119.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitBar has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14,717.62 or 3.63724788 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000246 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00001550 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About BitBar

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 40,579 coins. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

