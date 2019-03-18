BitCoal (COAL) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $5,616.00 and $3.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.01320295 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00001255 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00015223 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io.

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

