Bitcoinus (BITS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $49,972.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $89,197.00 and approximately $49,972.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00042695 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006684 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013602 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00150343 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00002435 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000305 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000866 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 59,294,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

