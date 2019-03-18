BitRewards One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,882.00 (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. BitRewards has a total market capitalization of $133,742.00 and approximately $7,882.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitRewards token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, BitRewards has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00049511 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00073759 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00120022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008272 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,306,148 tokens. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr. The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network. The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitRewards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

