BitTube (TUBE) Trading Up 94.9% Over Last Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00001135 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 94.9% higher against the US dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $391,022.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.01323364 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00001253 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00015029 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000690 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 130,810,106 coins and its circulating supply is 129,030,106 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

