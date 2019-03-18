BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.42 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report sales of $289.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.57 million to $291.70 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $278.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.55%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BJRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 113.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 386.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $76.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of November 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.