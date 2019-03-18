Blackline (BL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Blackline in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackline in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Blackline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of BL stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.77 and a beta of 1.05. Blackline has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $58.11.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $62.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $19,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $568,865.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sumeru (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,983,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $191,863,323.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,883,873 shares of company stock valued at $235,207,324. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

