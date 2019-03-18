BlackRock (BLK) Price Target Increased to $431.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from $428.00 to $431.00 in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $498.00 price objective (up from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $472.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $498.49.

BLK opened at $433.55 on Friday. BlackRock has a one year low of $360.79 and a one year high of $573.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.24 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 5,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.74, for a total transaction of $2,217,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 25,102 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.89, for a total transaction of $10,514,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,650 shares of company stock worth $57,774,089. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,934,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 51,763.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,084,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $477,939,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 582,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,913,000 after purchasing an additional 310,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $6,039,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

