BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (BGR) Position Lessened by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 50.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 81,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

BGR stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

