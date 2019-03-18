BlackRock Inc. Has $225.65 Million Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 116.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,632,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487,550 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.49% of Eagle Bancorp worth $225,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Stephens downgraded Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $55.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 36.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

