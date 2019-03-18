BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,876,296 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,158,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Medpace worth $220,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Medpace by 270.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Medpace by 78.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP opened at $54.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.61. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $71.66.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.66 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.27%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 103,013 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $6,770,014.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,770,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,647,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,760 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $535,849.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,928,451.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 660,817 shares of company stock valued at $41,996,365. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

