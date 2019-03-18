BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (BLW) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BLW opened at $14.62 on Monday. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $15.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0795 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%.

In other news, President James A. Forese sold 8,828 shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $574,791.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 574,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,424,772.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,291,304.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,131 shares of company stock worth $592,878,814 in the last three months.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

