Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Stake Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,080,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,080,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,710 shares during the period. Blackstone Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 5,052,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,302,000 after acquiring an additional 64,575 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $14,794,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 432,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $34.75 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 51.44% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

