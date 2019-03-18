Blitzcash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (BLITZ)

Blitzcash (CURRENCY:BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Blitzcash coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Blitzcash has traded flat against the dollar. Blitzcash has a market capitalization of $717,089.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Blitzcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blitzcash alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008226 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00021561 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00023230 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005115 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006557 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00015264 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00014416 BTC.

About Blitzcash

BLITZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2015. Blitzcash’s total supply is 4,153,187 coins. Blitzcash’s official website is blitz.cash. Blitzcash’s official Twitter account is @bitalize.

Blitzcash Coin Trading

Blitzcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blitzcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blitzcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blitzcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blitzcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blitzcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.