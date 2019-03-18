Blocktrade Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,569.00 (BTT)

Blocktrade (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. Blocktrade has a market cap of $4.07 million and $2,569.00 worth of Blocktrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocktrade token can currently be purchased for $0.0735 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last week, Blocktrade has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00387741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.01659674 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00228190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004847 BTC.

About Blocktrade

Blocktrade’s launch date was May 17th, 2018. Blocktrade’s total supply is 57,746,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,314,915 tokens. The official website for Blocktrade is blocktrade.com. Blocktrade’s official Twitter account is @Blocktradecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocktrade Token Trading

Blocktrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocktrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

