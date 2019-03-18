Bokf Na Lowers Position in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 109,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 69,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Mizuho downgraded Simon Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.67.

NYSE SPG opened at $176.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $145.78 and a 12 month high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 63.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

