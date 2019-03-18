Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 5.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,150.00 to $2,370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Booking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,142.14.

BKNG traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,758.44. 36,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,588. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,606.27 and a one year high of $2,201.84. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 44.63% and a net margin of 27.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $498,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

