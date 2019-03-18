Brady Corp (BRC) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brady during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brady in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Brady in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,287 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,808. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

BRC stock opened at $46.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brady Corp has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brady Corp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

