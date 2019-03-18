Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 25,863 Shares of Kroger Co (KR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 890,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Kroger worth $24,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.53.

In other news, insider J Michael Schlotman sold 20,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $592,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher T. Hjelm sold 18,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $524,433.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,037.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,188 shares of company stock worth $3,202,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Kroger had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

