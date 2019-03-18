Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $29.69 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $29,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 10,003.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,810,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,782,589 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries stock opened at $110.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.37 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 8.84%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Argus raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 target price on PPG Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Longbow Research started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.88.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

