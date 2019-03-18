Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $34.54 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,390 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Valero Energy worth $34,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 876.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Standpoint Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Mizuho set a $110.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.01.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.97 per share, with a total value of $42,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $85.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $28.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.26 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $34.54 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-has-34-54-million-position-in-valero-energy-co-vlo.html.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.