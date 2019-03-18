Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,680 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $20,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 8,911.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,440,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,165,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,581 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at $100,178,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,815,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,716,550,000 after purchasing an additional 901,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 18.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,304,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,645,000 after purchasing an additional 838,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.08.

NYSE IR opened at $106.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $79.63 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 1,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $113,837.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael W. Lamach sold 105,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $11,109,467.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,959 shares of company stock valued at $40,020,670. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

