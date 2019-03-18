Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Fastenal (FAST)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,459,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,293,000 after buying an additional 311,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,459,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,293,000 after buying an additional 311,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,919,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,607,000 after buying an additional 633,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,859,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,314,000 after buying an additional 1,134,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,848,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,357,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $62.28 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $63.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 65.40%.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 2,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leland J. Hein sold 39,583 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $2,488,187.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,327.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,083 shares of company stock worth $5,458,662 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Longbow Research raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

