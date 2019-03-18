Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Lunia Capital LP raised its position in S&P Global by 31,814.2% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 19,336,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276,203 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 2,325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,894,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403,544 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in S&P Global by 7,358.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,418,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,720 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $269,016,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,214,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $203.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $156.68 and a 12-month high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 367.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $350,570.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,871.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 9,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total transaction of $1,955,265.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,283.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,251 shares of company stock worth $3,437,289. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

