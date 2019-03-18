Brinker Capital Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 76,706 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartree Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 153,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 533,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49,504 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,099,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after purchasing an additional 247,363 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 41,887 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.26.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Raymond James set a $24.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Capital One Financial downgraded Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

