Brinker Capital Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (Y)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter worth $211,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on Y shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alleghany to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

Y stock opened at $620.12 on Monday. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $558.50 and a 52 week high of $666.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($4.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.31) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

