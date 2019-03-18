Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 2,545 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,431,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,516,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,082 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21,360.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,636,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587,326 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,112,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $629,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,749 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,760,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,545,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $617,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $179.75 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $181.43. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.72 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $190.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.10.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.10, for a total value of $205,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,213.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $4,719,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,925,751.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,668 shares of company stock valued at $27,195,828. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

