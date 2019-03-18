BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,654,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,743,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,937,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,153,000 after acquiring an additional 70,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,937,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,153,000 after acquiring an additional 70,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,313,000 after acquiring an additional 370,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8,975.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,854,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $78.55 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.69 and a one year high of $83.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.33 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 53,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $4,356,508.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,556,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $102,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,183.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,351 shares of company stock worth $8,322,837 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

