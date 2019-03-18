Brokerages Anticipate Synthorx Inc (THOR) to Announce ($0.33) EPS

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $26.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Synthorx an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synthorx in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Synthorx in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Synthorx in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THOR. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synthorx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synthorx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Synthorx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synthorx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,559,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synthorx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,398,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THOR traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 274,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,888. The company has a market cap of $617.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.26. Synthorx has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $23.53.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.77). As a group, analysts predict that Synthorx will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synthorx

Synthorx, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops protein therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of IL-2 that is in development in various tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

