Brokerages Anticipate The Carlyle Group LP (CG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $591.45 Million

Brokerages predict that The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) will report $591.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $559.50 million to $623.40 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $702.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.99 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CG. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.95.

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.40%.

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 31,200 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $578,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,907,411.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $18,366,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,131,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,368,000 after acquiring an additional 619,635 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,207,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,012,000 after acquiring an additional 455,100 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,647,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,338,000 after acquiring an additional 373,658 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,555,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.