Brokerages Expect American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.65. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.93 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Water Works from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on American Water Works from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.35.

AWK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.66. 151,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,639. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $77.73 and a 12 month high of $106.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $218,024,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in American Water Works by 9,419.3% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 923,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after buying an additional 913,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,220,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,690,841,000 after buying an additional 436,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,023,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,233,619,000 after buying an additional 417,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after buying an additional 276,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

