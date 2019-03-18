Brokerages Expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.59 Million

Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) to report $13.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $18.50 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $14.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $53.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $69.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $56.98 million, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $61.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTMX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

CTMX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. 690,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,909. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $480.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.70.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lloyd A. Rowland bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $92,970.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at $103,083.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

