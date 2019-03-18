Brokerages Expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.59 Million

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) to report $13.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $18.50 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $14.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $53.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $69.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $56.98 million, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $61.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTMX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

CTMX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. 690,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,909. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $480.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.70.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lloyd A. Rowland bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $92,970.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at $103,083.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply