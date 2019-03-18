Brokerages Set AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) Target Price at $2.21

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 4th. HC Wainwright cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Peter J. Barris purchased 500,000 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $775,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 371,327 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 422,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,175,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 34,164 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.11. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

