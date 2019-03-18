Brokerages Set Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) PT at $16.29

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,280.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,769,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,244,000 after acquiring an additional 159,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $40,465,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,209,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,647 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 186,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares during the period.

Shares of GPK opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.