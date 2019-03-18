Brokerages Set OFG Bancorp (OFG) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OFG. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Julian Inclan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $46,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,843.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 129,957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 164,182 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OFG opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.50. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $106.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; and financial planning, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Read More: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.