Brokerages Set Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Price Target at $32.58

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,727 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $769,028.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 398,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,208.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,500 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $65,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,363.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 302,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 59,360 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 502,991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 149,203 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,661,000 after buying an additional 747,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PE stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $18.30. 314,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,751,711. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.39. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.66 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

